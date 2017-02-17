Sepultura Founder Max Cavalera Is Bringing Roots to Denver
When Sepultura formed in Brazil in 1984, there was little evidence to suggest that the band was ever going to be anything more than your run-of-the-mill death-metal outfit. By the second album, Schizophrenia , people were taking notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC