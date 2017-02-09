San Francisco Giants Announce Fifth Annual Metallica Night
The Bay Area metal legends will perform the national anthem and throw out the first pitch before their hometown Giants take on the visiting World Series champs Chicago Cubs in AT&T Park on August 7. "In what has become one of our favorite hometown traditions, we're excited to announce that the San Francisco Giants have once again invited us to celebrate a night on the field with them," says Metallica. For ticket info, visit Metallica.com .
