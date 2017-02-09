San Francisco Giants Announce Fifth A...

San Francisco Giants Announce Fifth Annual Metallica Night

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The Bay Area metal legends will perform the national anthem and throw out the first pitch before their hometown Giants take on the visiting World Series champs Chicago Cubs in AT&T Park on August 7. "In what has become one of our favorite hometown traditions, we're excited to announce that the San Francisco Giants have once again invited us to celebrate a night on the field with them," says Metallica. For ticket info, visit Metallica.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC