'Rust In Peace' Engineer: Dave Mustaine Fired The Album's Second...

Micajah Ryan, the man who worked as an engineer on such classic albums as GN'R's " Appetite for Destruction ," Megadeth's " Rust in Peace " and " Countdown to Extinction ," revealed that Dave Jerden was briefly hired as the second producer of RiP, but was quickly fired, seemingly for being named Dave. Some of the notable production efforts under Jerden's belt include Alice in Chains' " Facelift ," " Sap ," and " Dirt ," along with The Offspring's " Americana ," RHCP's " Mother's Milk ," and more.
