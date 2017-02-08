Round-Up: ICA Announces First Show, GwarB-Q Canceled and Meg Medina Gets a Deal

VCU's Institute for Contemporary Art held a big media shindig in New York this week, announcing an opening date of Oct. 28 and inaugural exhibition that will include a video game featuring "a trans woman with cyborg guts," reinterpreted KKK robes, and local teens reciting phrases from Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges' "The Garden of Forking Paths" . The $41-million, three-story Markel Center, home of the ICA at the corner of Belvidere and Broad, will kick things off with "Declaration," a show of established and emerging artists featuring painting, sculpture, multimedia works, site-specific installations and time-based performances.

