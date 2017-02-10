Rockers Bid Farewell and Thank You to Black Sabbath

Tonight in their hometown of Birmingham, England, Black Sabbath play what appears to be their final show ever as they conclude their lengthy 'The End' tour. It's one of the most heart-wrenching days in heavy metal's history, which stretches back to 1970 when Sabbath released their eponymous debut, altering the course of music forever - and for the better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.