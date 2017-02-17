Rocker Steve thanks his caring fans as he returns home
ROCKER Steve Grimmett is back in Swindon this weekend after a month in hospital in Ecuador where he had to have part of his leg amputated. Steve, 57 was on a five-week tour of South America with his band Grim Reaper when he started to feel ill.
