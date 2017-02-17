RadioContraband Wraps Up Another Successful Rock Convention
The RADIO CONTRABAND ROCK RADIO CONVENTION 2017 wrapped up another successful event which ran from last WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15th thru FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17th at the HARD ROCK HOTEL in LAS VEGAS, NV. The event kicked off last WEDNESDAY night with a Kick Off Party at GOOSE ISLANDS club in HARD ROCK HOTEL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC