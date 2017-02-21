Pickin' On Nirvana: The Bluegrass Tribute Featuring Iron Horse Out This April
Los Angeles-based CMH RECORDS has announced the release of Pickin' On Nirvana: The Bluegrass Tribute Featuring Iron Horse, the latest installment of their series featuring bluegrass interpretations of influential artists. Set for a special vinyl Record Store Day first release on April 22 with a digital release to follow April 28, the Nirvana tribute collection continues the tradition CMH began in the 90's with Pickin' On The Beatles.
