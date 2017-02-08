Opeth review: Sonic excellence from S...

Opeth review: Sonic excellence from Swedish death metal favourites

MUSIC OPETH a ...a ...a ...a ... 170 Russell February 7 & 8 The mighty Opetha stepped out on to an Australian stage on Tuesday night and blew away hordes of their diehard fans, just as they have done on so many occasions over the past 15 years. It was Melbourne's turn to reacquaint itself with an old friend at 170 Russell as the Swedish death-metallers-cum-prog-rockers delivered close to two hours of sonic excellence.

