No Technical Difficulties For Metallica in Post-Grammy Show

Near the end of their ten-song greatest hits set at the sweaty, raucous and rocking Hollywood Palladium Sunday , Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich grabbed the mic and quipped, "Hey, is this still on?" in reference to the band's Grammy appearance earlier that night. Metallica rocked the Grammys at Staples Center with Lady Gaga just hours before, and they still rocked even though frontman James Hetfield 's mic wasn't on for most of the performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.