News / Just NowMetallica: Hetfield wouldn't re-record classic albums

Metallica: Hetfield wouldn't re-record classic albums

Read more: Metal Hammer

Metallica's James Hetfield says while he'd like to tweak certain aspects of the band's back catalogue, he won't because they're "snapshots of history" Metallica's James Hetfield says he couldn't revisit the band's classic albums because they're "snapshots of history." The vocalist and guitarist admits there are certain tweaks he'd like to make to their back catalogue - but it's not something he thinks will ever happen.

