News / Just NowMetallica: Hetfield wouldn't re-record classic albums
Metallica's James Hetfield says while he'd like to tweak certain aspects of the band's back catalogue, he won't because they're "snapshots of history" Metallica's James Hetfield says he couldn't revisit the band's classic albums because they're "snapshots of history." The vocalist and guitarist admits there are certain tweaks he'd like to make to their back catalogue - but it's not something he thinks will ever happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC