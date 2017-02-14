Metallica's Lars Ulrich recalls Grammys and "livid" James Hetfield on Tuesday's "The Late Late Show"
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich appeared on Tuesday's Late Late Show , to talked about the band's upcoming World Wired Tour 2017, cleaning up their act and that infamous Grammy Awards microphone gaff. After presenter Laverne Cox forgot to mention the band during the introducing for their duet with Lady Gaga on "Moth into Flame," singer/guitarist James Hetfield 's microphone didn't work.
