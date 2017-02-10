Metallica's James Hetfield Under Doctor's Orders to Not Sing a Single Note
During a Metallica show in Copenhagen this past Friday night , under-the-weather frontman James Hetfield gave the audience an interesting choice: "You paid a lot of money to come see your favorite band-and we don't sound good. I want to leave it up to you: Would you rather hear us sound better another time?" After a roar from the Royal Arena crowd, Hetfield replied, "I love you too.
