Metallica's James Hetfield Put on Vocal Rest; Band Postpones Copenhagen Show
Metallica has postponed its Sunday night concert in Copenhagen due to frontman James Hetfield falling ill. The show was one of four scheduled this week at the city's new Royal Arena.
