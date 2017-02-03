Metallica Was Forced To Cut Tonight's Concert Short Due To James Hetfield's Illness [News]
The guys dropped two songs from the setlist, James even asked the crowd if it's OK for the band to stop. Tonight in Copenhagen, Metallica was forced to end their show early due to frontman James Hetfield's undisclosed illness.
