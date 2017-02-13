Metallica to rock Busch Stadium in June

Metallica to rock Busch Stadium in June

Heavy metal band Metallica has scheduled a concert stop at Busch Stadium for June 4, the Cardinals announced on Monday. It will be the group's first show in St. Louis in nearly nine years.

