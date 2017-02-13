Metallica to rock Busch Stadium in June
Heavy metal band Metallica has scheduled a concert stop at Busch Stadium for June 4, the Cardinals announced on Monday. It will be the group's first show in St. Louis in nearly nine years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC