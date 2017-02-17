Metallica Sing Rihanna's "Diamonds" on - Carpool Karaoke'
Metallica will appear on an upcoming episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke , the new spinoff series based on the popular Late Late Show segment. The clip below shows James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo belting out Rihanna's "Diamonds" along with comedian Billy Eichner.
