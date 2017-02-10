Metallica Rises to Top of "Billboard" Mainstream Rock Songs Chart for Ninth Time
Metallica has notched their ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart thanks to "Atlas, Rise!," a track from the band's new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct . Only five other bands have topped Mainstream Rock Songs at least nine times: Aerosmith , Shinedown , Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers , Three Days Grace and Van Halen , who leads the pack with 13 number-one singles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Fri
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC