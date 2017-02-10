Metallica Rises to Top of "Billboard" Mainstream Rock Songs Chart for Ninth Time

Metallica has notched their ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart thanks to "Atlas, Rise!," a track from the band's new album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct . Only five other bands have topped Mainstream Rock Songs at least nine times: Aerosmith , Shinedown , Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers , Three Days Grace and Van Halen , who leads the pack with 13 number-one singles.

