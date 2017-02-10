Metallica Rises to Top of a oeBillboarda Mainstream Rock Songs Chart for Ninth Time
Metallica has notched their ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart thanks to "Atlas, Rise!," a track from the band's new album, Hardwiredto Self-Destruct . Only five other bands have topped Mainstream Rock Songs at least nine times: Aerosmith , Shinedown , Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers , Three Days Grace and Van Halen , who leads the pack with 13 number-one singles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|22 hr
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC