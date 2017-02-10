Metallica Rises to Top of a oeBillboa...

Metallica Rises to Top of a oeBillboarda Mainstream Rock Songs Chart for Ninth Time

Metallica has notched their ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart thanks to "Atlas, Rise!," a track from the band's new album, Hardwiredto Self-Destruct . Only five other bands have topped Mainstream Rock Songs at least nine times: Aerosmith , Shinedown , Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers , Three Days Grace and Van Halen , who leads the pack with 13 number-one singles.

Chicago, IL

