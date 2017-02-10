Metallica Return to San Diego

3 hrs ago Read more: NBC San Diego

"The day that never comes" is finally here: Wherever Metallica may roam apparently includes a just-announced tour stop in San Diego on Aug. 6 at Petco Park! The metal legends -- fresh off a surprising collaboration with Lady Gaga at Sunday night's 59th annual Grammy Awards -- are kicking the tour machine into high gear with their North American WorldWired Tour, which kicks off May 10 in Baltimore. The local summertime stop will feature Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira as musical support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

