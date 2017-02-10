Metallica Return to San Diego
"The day that never comes" is finally here: Wherever Metallica may roam apparently includes a just-announced tour stop in San Diego on Aug. 6 at Petco Park! The metal legends -- fresh off a surprising collaboration with Lady Gaga at Sunday night's 59th annual Grammy Awards -- are kicking the tour machine into high gear with their North American WorldWired Tour, which kicks off May 10 in Baltimore. The local summertime stop will feature Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira as musical support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC