Metallica Featured in Trailer for 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series'

Late Late Show host James Corden is spinning off his popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment into its own series, which aired its debut trailer during the Corden-hosted Grammy Awards last night. As the clip made clear, Corden's lined up an eclectic array of guests for the show, including Metallica , Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande .

