Metallica and Lady Gaga to perform together at the 2017 Grammys
DECEMBER 15: Musicians Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield of Metallica perform at the Fonda Theatre on December 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 15: Musicians Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield of Metallica perform at the Fonda Theatre on December 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC