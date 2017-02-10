Melissa McCarthy is scathing as Sean Spicer on 'Saturday Night Live'

With satirical jabs at everything from the so-called "Bowling Green Massacre" to the travel ban on majority-Muslim countries, "Saturday Night Live" delivered one of its most hard-hitting, hilarious and ambitious episodes this weekend in a show revolving around President Trump 's first two weeks in office. Players and guests Kristen Stewart and Alec Baldwin riffed on the Mexican wall, the president's disastrous phone calls with world leaders, his obsession with "Celerity Apprentice" ratings and the influence of chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon - chaotic and seemingly made-for-comedy events that have marked the debut of Trump's newest public role, POTUS.

