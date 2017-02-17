Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reflects on First Grammy Win, House Band Playing Metallica

David Ellefson, Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Mustaine, and Kiko Loureiro of music group Megadeth attend The 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. When Megadeth picked up their first-ever Grammy for best metal performance this past Sunday , it was a long time coming, but not for lack of trying -- they'd been nominated nine times before in their 34-year career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.