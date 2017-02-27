Megadeth working on new album

The thrash metal rockers - comprised of Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson, Kiko Loureiro, and Dirk Verbeuren - are currently still touring in support of their 2016 venture 'Dystopia', but they're wasting no time in coming up with new material as they're already working on tracks that could make it into what would be their 16th studio album. Speaking to Loudwire.com , frontman Dave said: "What we're looking at, we're trying to start the songwriting process this year while we're out on the road, which will be good for us to start putting pen to paper and writing stuff.

