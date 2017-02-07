Master of tribute bands

Exit light and enter night in Portlaoise this weekend, when Whiplash, Ireland's premier Metallica tribute, return to Kavanaghs this Friday, February 10. Hailing from Galway, Whiplash started in the late 1990s with a big passion for Metallica's music and spent many years in the 2000s gigging around their home town. The band comprises Martyn Weesjes on vocals and rhythm guitar, John Cullen on lead guitar, Mad Maud on bass, and Brendan Kenny on drums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.