Mary Robinson describes Donald Trump's controversial travel ban as 'un-American'

Former Irish president Mary Robinson has described US president Donald Trump's controversial travel ban as "un-American", "anti-Muslim" and potentially illegal, writes Fiachra A' Cionnaith . Ms Robinson made the comments as she said the "chilling" policy may be counter-productive as it is likely to be used by Islamic terrorist group Isis as a recruitment tool and a basis from which to justify attacks on the US.

