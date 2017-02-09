Mariners Harbor man pleads guilty to conspiring to help ISIS
A Mariners Harbor man who allegedly hid a knife in case the FBI showed up has admitted he was trying to help the foreign terrorist group ISIS. Fareed Mumuni, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to murder federal officers during his appearance in Brooklyn federal court Thursday.
