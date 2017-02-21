Legislation hits close to home for international students
Towering machines soar above the heads of civil engineering students as they use their minds to shape concrete and metal into structures for the future. The Civil Engineering Laboratory's walls fill with the calming buzz of machinery and the quiet voices of conversing colleagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC