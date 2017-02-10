Law & disorder: ISIS plea, Amber Aler...

Law & disorder: ISIS plea, Amber Alert dad, mom allegedly snorts heroin top week's events

A Mariners Harbor man who allegedly hid a knife in case the FBI showed up has admitted he was trying to help the foreign terrorist group ISIS. Fareed Mumuni, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to murder federal officers during his appearance in Brooklyn federal court Thursday.

