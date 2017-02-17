Lars Ulrich promises a oecrazy and ov...

Lars Ulrich promises a oecrazy and overwhelminga production for Metallicaa s stadium tour

Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

Metallica will spend their summer playing stadiums across the U.S. on their first full-length North American tour in eight years, in support of their new album Hardwiredto Self-Destruct , and drummer Lars Ulrich promises the shows will be "awesome." "I'm just excited about the fact that that's still possible to go out and play stadiums 36 years into a career and that people give a s***," Ulrich tells Rolling Stone .

Chicago, IL

