Lars Ulrich promises a oecrazy and overwhelminga production for Metallicaa s stadium tour
Metallica will spend their summer playing stadiums across the U.S. on their first full-length North American tour in eight years, in support of their new album Hardwiredto Self-Destruct , and drummer Lars Ulrich promises the shows will be "awesome." "I'm just excited about the fact that that's still possible to go out and play stadiums 36 years into a career and that people give a s***," Ulrich tells Rolling Stone .
