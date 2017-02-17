Lars Ulrich on Metallica's Grammys Sound Issues: 'You Just Gotta Keep Playing'
The show must go on. That's basically how Lars Ulrich described the way Metallica dealt with sound issues at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night when lead singer James Hetfield 's microphone was accidentally unplugged before their duet with Lady Gaga on "Moth Into Flame."
