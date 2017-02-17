Lars Ulrich: 'Lady Gaga's Metallica set was too good to be a one-off'
Rocker Lars Ulrich insists Lady Gaga will be back to front his band Metallica because her Grammys performance with them was so good. The drummer was impressed with the Poker Face star's rendition of Moth into Flame during the awards show, and recently suggested she should become an honorary bandmate.
