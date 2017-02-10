Lady Gaga to perform with Metallica a...

Lady Gaga to perform with Metallica at Grammys

Read more: New York Daily News

Lady Gaga wowed at the Super Bowl last weekend and she may have something even bigger in store for the Grammys Sunday night. The pop star will take the stage on Sunday with rock group Metallica - but what they will perform together is still under wraps.

