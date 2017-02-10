Lady Gaga to perform with Metallica at Grammys
Lady Gaga wowed at the Super Bowl last weekend and she may have something even bigger in store for the Grammys Sunday night. The pop star will take the stage on Sunday with rock group Metallica - but what they will perform together is still under wraps.
