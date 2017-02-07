Lady Gaga to perform with Metallica a...

Lady Gaga to perform with Metallica at 2017 Grammy Awards

Hot on the heels of her show-stopping Super Bowl halftime performance, it's been announced that Lady Gaga will be performing with legendary rock band Metallica at the 2017 Grammy Awards show. The pop icon will be returning to perform at the prestigious ceremony for a third year running, after paying tribute to the late David Bowie last year, and joining Tony Bennett for a duet on stage in 2015.

