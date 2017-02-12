Lady Gaga, Metallica's Grammys Duet Marred by Sound Issues - Watch

Just seven days after blowing the roof off Houston's NRG Stadium, Lady Gaga set her sights on Los Angeles' Staples Center for a slightly less memorable performance at the Grammys . Known for crafting iconic Grammy moments - need we remind you of her 2010 duet with Elton John , or when she arrived in 2011 via a giant egg? - Gaga attempted to kick things up yet another notch this year, sharing the stage with Metallica .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TVLine.