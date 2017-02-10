Lady Gaga Just Revealed Her New Metal...

Lady Gaga Just Revealed Her New Metallica-Themed Tattoo

5 hrs ago Read more: Time

FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Before the awards show began, Gaga posted an Instagram revealing a new back tattoo of a giant moth with a skull for a face, an apparent reference to the Metallica song "Moth Into Flame" they'll be playing together.

