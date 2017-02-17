Lady Gaga and Metallica could work together again

TOGETHER: Lady Gaga, right, and James Hetfield of "Metallica" perform "Moth Into Flame" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Los Angeles. Rocker Lars Ulrich insists Lady Gaga will be back to front his band Metallica because her Grammys performance with them was so good.

