Labyrinth To Release First Album In 7 Years, 'Architecture Of A God' [News]

Labyrinth, the legendary Italian progressive/power metal band, will return with a brand new studio album "Architecture of a God," their first since a seven year hiatus. In the spring of 2016, the band's founding members, Andrea Cantarelli and Olaf Thorsen received a call from Frontiers asking them to discuss with vocalist Roberto Tiranti the possibilities of a reunion with a return to their classic sound to mount a comeback for the band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.