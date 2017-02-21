Kerala man who 'joined' IS killed in ...

Kerala man who 'joined' IS killed in Afghanistan, Reports

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 : A man from Kerala, who was suspected to have joined militant group ISIS in Afghanistan, was killed during a drone attack, media reports said. The deceased man is identified as Hafeezuiddin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 3
News The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:... Sat Figures 1
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Feb 10 chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC