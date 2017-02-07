Judas Priest Releases 30th Anniversary of Band's "Most Controversial Album," "Turbo"
Judas Priest has released an expanded three-disc edition of their 1986 album Turbo in honor of its 30th anniversary. On their 10th studio effort, Rob Halford and company decided to experiment with some new sounds, particularly with the use of guitar synthesizers, which did not sit well with every Priest fan.
