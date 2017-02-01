Judah & the Lion Frontman Describes Why Theya re a Fitting Opener for Twenty One Pilots

Judah & the Lion is currently on tour and playing the biggest venues of their career while opening for Twenty One Pilots , and frontman Judah Akers feels that his that his band shares a kinship with the "Stressed Out" duo. "Obviously [Twenty One Pilots] are at a way, way more massive level, but as far as the unorthodoxness of the sound, for whatever reason they kind of marry each other really well," Akers tells Rolling Stone .

