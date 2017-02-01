Judah & the Lion Frontman Describes W...

Judah & the Lion Frontman Describes Why Theya re a Fitting Opener for Twenty One Pilots

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KIBZ-FM Lincoln

Judah & the Lion is currently on tour and playing the biggest venues of their career while opening for Twenty One Pilots , and frontman Judah Akers feels that his that his band shares a kinship with the "Stressed Out" duo. "Obviously [Twenty One Pilots] are at a way, way more massive level, but as far as the unorthodoxness of the sound, for whatever reason they kind of marry each other really well," Akers tells Rolling Stone .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,208 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC