ISIS is reportedly calling Trump's travel ban 'the blessed ban'

The terrorist group ISIS has reportedly branded President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration "the Blessed Ban" as it seemingly proves that the West is at war with Islam. New York Times terrorism correspondent Rukmini Callimachi reported from Iraq that ISIS has been talking about Trump's travel ban, which bars refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries - identified as hot spots for terrorism - from entering the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.