Iraqi Rockers Acrassicauda to Host Brooklyn Benefit for Immigrant Resettlement

Members of the Iraqi metal band Acrassicauda, who risked their lives writing and performing western-style rock music in their native country, will host a benefit concert to support immigration resettlement programs in Brooklyn on Sunday. The current lineup of the group -- drummer and songwriter Marwan M, guitarist and vocalist Faisal Talal, bassist Firas Al Lateef and guitar Moe Al Hamawandie, who all became U.S. citizens in 2016 -- will headline United We Stand, an all-ages show at The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday.

