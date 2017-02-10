Inside the luxury Mosul hotel that housed the elite members of terrorist group ISIS
Only the most elite Jihadists were allowed to stay at the hotel with foreign fighters and suicide bombers viewed as their most prized members Elite members of Islamic State took over a five-star hotel - booting out wealthy Iraqi patrons and replacing them with suicide bombers. Only the most elite jihadists were allowed to stay at the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel with foreign fighters and suicide bombers viewed as their most prized members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC