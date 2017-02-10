Inside the luxury Mosul hotel that ho...

Inside the luxury Mosul hotel that housed the elite members of terrorist group ISIS

Only the most elite Jihadists were allowed to stay at the hotel with foreign fighters and suicide bombers viewed as their most prized members Elite members of Islamic State took over a five-star hotel - booting out wealthy Iraqi patrons and replacing them with suicide bombers. Only the most elite jihadists were allowed to stay at the Ninewah Oberoi Hotel with foreign fighters and suicide bombers viewed as their most prized members.

Chicago, IL

