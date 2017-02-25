In name at least, ISIL is defeated
ISIL, standing for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, was for years insisted on by Barack Obama's administration, while ISIS, standing for Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, is more commonly used more in conversation At least, that's the case in the hallways of the Pentagon, where military officials have done an about-face and started calling the Islamic State group ISIS, not ISIL. The latter acronym, standing for Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, was for years insisted on by Barack Obama's administration, even though few people outside of Washington seemed to use it.
