IKEA's Better Shelter Has Flat Pack Design, Can Be Set Up in 4-Hours or Less Without Tools

IKEA's "Better Shelter" recently claimed the title of 2016's Beazley Design of the Year, and for good reason. This flat-pack shelter, which aims to "improve the lives of persons displaced by armed conflicts and natural disasters," can be assembled in 4-hours or less without tools.

Chicago, IL

