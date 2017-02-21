Iggy Pop, Megadeth, Dee Snider set to perform at Canada's Montebello Rockfest in June

Iggy Pop is among the artists tapped to headline Canada's Montebello Rockfest, which runs from June 22 to June 25 in Montebello, Quebec. The event's other headliners include alternative rockers Queens of the Stone Age -- the band fronted by Iggy's Post Pop Depression collaborator Josh Homme -- as well as the German industrial metal group Rammstein .

