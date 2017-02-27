Ice-T and Body Count Back With Bleak Rap Rock Anthem 'No Lives Matter'
From the man who brought you "Cop Killer" comes the latest anti-PC bear-poking anthem from Ice-T and his occasional rap metal combo Body Count , "No Lives Matter." The thundering track is the first single from the band's upcoming sixth studio album, Bloodlust , which features cameos from Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe, Sepultura 's Max Cavalera and Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Sun
|Texxy the Indepen...
|3
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC