Ice-T and Body Count Back With Bleak Rap Rock Anthem 'No Lives Matter'

From the man who brought you "Cop Killer" comes the latest anti-PC bear-poking anthem from Ice-T and his occasional rap metal combo Body Count , "No Lives Matter." The thundering track is the first single from the band's upcoming sixth studio album, Bloodlust , which features cameos from Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe, Sepultura 's Max Cavalera and Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.