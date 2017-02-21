Gujarat: Two ISIS operatives arrested
Ahmedabad , Feb. 26 : The Gujarat Anti Terror Squad has arrested two brothers from the state for their involvement in activities related to the terror group ISIS. Wasim and Nathin were arrested from Rajkot and Bhavnagar respectively, in an operation launched by the ATS.
